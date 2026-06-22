The World's Most Expensive Semi Truck Has Almost 4,000 HP And Can Reach 130 MPH

There are semi trucks, and then there's Thor24. It doesn't exist in any brochure or catalog, since it's a completely custom project wrapped around the stretched chassis of a 1979 Peterbilt 359 — one of the many semi-truck brands now owned by Paccar. Motivating this behemoth is a unique V24 engine built out of two now phased-out two-stroke Detroit Diesel V12s connected by a splined crankshaft and featuring no fewer than 12 superchargers for almost 4,000 horsepower.

A 44-foot long, 32,000-pound semi truck with a top speed of 130 mph sure takes some planning and building, and Thor24's creator, Mike Harrah, reportedly spent 7 years and a claimed $7 million putting this thing together. A huge figure for a semi truck, but as it turns out, actually quite a wise investment. When Thor24 crossed the auction block in 2019 at a Worldwide Auctioneers event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it managed to attract a record-breaking $12 million. That remarkable result cemented it into history as the most expensive semi truck in the world. But despite the auction's location, the truck never left town and remained in Arizona where it was built.