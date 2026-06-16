Tiny Engines Require Tiny Turbos, And This Turbo Might Be The Tiniest

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One of the coolest things about internal combustion is it can be scaled up or down. The basics are the same, as long as all specifications match each other, including the correct air/fuel ratio to make the engine run properly. The same methods of boosting horsepower apply, too.

Turbocharging and supercharging can be added to engines that are significantly smaller than those found in conventional passenger vehicles, as long as ignition timing is good and the correct amount of fueling makes it run properly (meaning, not too lean). There are pros and cons to both turbocharging and supercharging, and whether either ends up stressing your engine is another discussion.

Let's focus particularly on exhaust-driven power increase. Because of scalability, tiny engines require tiny turbos, and this Maxspeedingrods turbo might be the tiniest. For a pretty low cost of entry, it's definitely a prime candidate for anyone's home-brewed forced induction foray. What member of Jalopnik's readership wouldn't be keen on building a turbocharged go-kart?