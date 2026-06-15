The 70-Year-Old Plane Disaster That Led To The Creation Of The FAA

On June 30, 1956, TWA Flight 2 was set to depart Los Angeles International Airport for a routine flight to Kansas City, Missouri. The aircraft, a Lockheed Super Constellation with 70 passengers and crew aboard, was delayed due to minor maintenance requirements. The flight was soon cleared for takeoff and was airborne at 9:01 a.m. Three minutes later, another flight, United Airlines Flight 718, which was also delayed, took off from Los Angeles. That flight, a Douglas DC-7 with 58 people aboard, was bound for Chicago. Originally, each airplane's flight plan had them heading in opposite directions before crossing paths at different altitudes near the Grand Canyon.

Unfortunately, the TWA flight encountered rough air at 19,000 feet, prompting the captain to request a new cruising altitude at 21,000 feet. Initially, air traffic control denied the request because it would put the TWA flight at the same altitude as Flight 718. Instead, the TWA pilot received clearance to fly 1,000 feet above the rough air. That adjustment put TWA Flight 2 at the same altitude as United Airlines Flight 718. Soon after, air traffic control lost communication with both flights.

The two aircraft collided over the mighty Grand Canyon, sending wreckage down into the canyon. And unlike modern air disasters like the U.S. Army Blackhawk that collided with an airliner in January 2025, there wasn't a credible eyewitness. A pilot who flew near the crash sites recalled seeing smoke, and, after hearing about the missing-aircraft alert, returned to the area. He located the empennage, or tail section, of TWA Flight 2. The wreckage of the United Airlines flight wasn't far away, just a mile from the TWA crash site.