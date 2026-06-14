How You Should Clean Your Car's Touch Screen (And Mistakes You Need To Avoid)

Here are the dos: Do use a microfiber cloth, ideally an entirely new one, and do use very basic soap and water. The don'ts: Don't spritz straight isopropyl alcohol onto the screen, or a cleaner that contains ammonia, like Windex. As the name would imply, Windex is good for windows, but sites like Consumer Reports say ammonia can damage the anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coatings on a car's touchscreens.

You might then be asking for more details and more understanding. Why, for instance, is this advice different for screens in your car versus an iPhone? Well, for one thing, there's how they're designed to handle moisture. You should definitely avoid dunking your car's display in 20 feet of water for half an hour. According to Apple, that's the limit of your iPhone 17's ability to hold its breath.

And Apple is cool with you using up to 70% isopropyl alcohol or 75% ethyl alcohol, but not a bleach wipe on their phones. But most carmakers explicitly want you to avoid anything like that chemical stew, and there are definitely other delicate surfaces to clean carefully in your car beyond the touchscreen.

Still, we mention phones because their screens are disgusting germ vectors. And because you touch them, and their pathogen-rich petri dish-like screens, which are often contaminated with fecal matter. And then you probably use your fingers and touch the interior of your car — and its displays. So you definitely want to clean both that phone and your in-car displays. Here's more on how to perform the latter operation properly — without damaging those interfaces.