It Is Safe To Use Clorox Wipes On Car Interiors?

Clorox wipes are handy to have around. We've used them in our bathrooms to sanitize toilet seats, sinks, and counters. We've used them in our kitchen to clean countertops, appliances, faucets, and cabinet door handles. They're great for sanitizing light switches, doorknobs, and desktops. We've even started to use them to clean ourselves instead of bathing. Wait, not that last one. We probably should've stopped while we were ahead.

But you see our point — Clorox wipes are useful for so many things. So, you may wonder if they're also good to use on your car's interior? That would be a hard no. Why? Well, while Clorox wipes may not harm some of the non-porous surfaces of your car, they can do a real number on other materials like leather. Leather needs special care anyway, and the last thing you want to do is to make it dry up and crack earlier than it would otherwise. This product can really mess up your touchscreens, too. And it's not the kind of product you would want to use on cloth, either.

In light of the many alternatives out there, many of which are made especially for your car's interior, it's probably a good idea to avoid using Clorox wipes inside your car at all. For example, there are cleaning products that will actually extend the life your leather surfaces. Sometimes, simple soap and water in light amounts can work well on a lot of your car's interior materials. The same with diluted vinegar. Check out our top internet hacks for car cleaning to get even more tips.