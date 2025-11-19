It Is Safe To Use Clorox Wipes On Car Interiors?
Clorox wipes are handy to have around. We've used them in our bathrooms to sanitize toilet seats, sinks, and counters. We've used them in our kitchen to clean countertops, appliances, faucets, and cabinet door handles. They're great for sanitizing light switches, doorknobs, and desktops. We've even started to use them to clean ourselves instead of bathing. Wait, not that last one. We probably should've stopped while we were ahead.
But you see our point — Clorox wipes are useful for so many things. So, you may wonder if they're also good to use on your car's interior? That would be a hard no. Why? Well, while Clorox wipes may not harm some of the non-porous surfaces of your car, they can do a real number on other materials like leather. Leather needs special care anyway, and the last thing you want to do is to make it dry up and crack earlier than it would otherwise. This product can really mess up your touchscreens, too. And it's not the kind of product you would want to use on cloth, either.
In light of the many alternatives out there, many of which are made especially for your car's interior, it's probably a good idea to avoid using Clorox wipes inside your car at all. For example, there are cleaning products that will actually extend the life your leather surfaces. Sometimes, simple soap and water in light amounts can work well on a lot of your car's interior materials. The same with diluted vinegar. Check out our top internet hacks for car cleaning to get even more tips.
What Clorox wipes do to your car's interior
We get it. It's tempting to use the same product to clean absolutely everything. That's why we love those 3-in-1 body washes. What's not to love about something you can use on your body, face, and hair? If Dial ever makes a 4-in-1 product that includes all of that plus upholstery shampoo, they'll corner the market. But there are limits to what any product can do, and Clorox wipes are no exception.
Take leather, for example. Leather has a finish that acts as a protective coat. The chemicals in Clorox wipes don't play well with that protective coating and strip it away. Once the coating is gone, the leather can dry out and, eventually, start to crack. Use of Clorox wipes can also cause leather to become discolored. Upholstery and cloth likewise don't hold up well when subjected to disinfecting wipes. These surfaces can become stained or discolored, get water spots, or accumulate mold or mildew if oversaturated.
You should keep those Clorox wipes away from your touchscreens and other electronic displays as well. Touchscreen displays often have anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coatings that keep the screen from getting sticky to the touch. Alcohol and ammonia, both of which are commonly found in disinfectant wipes, can strip those coatings away. That's why you should never use glass cleaner on these surfaces, either. Even if the wipes are labeled safe for electronics, they can still leave streaks on the display glass. For that same reason, you wouldn't want to use Clorox wipes on your mirrors or the insides of your windows. Disinfectant wipes that contain alcohol or bleach may even permanently damage some plastic or vinyl surfaces.
What to use instead of Clorox wipes
There are so many products that are better for the interior of your car than Clorox wipes. Armor All, for example, makes wipes that are designed specifically for the surfaces inside your car, including leather, plastics, glass, vinyl, and upholstery. Other products of this type include Chemical Guys Total Interior Cleaner and Protectant, 303 Interior Cleaner, Meguiar's Ultimate Protectant, and Jay Leno's Garage Interior Detailer Wipes. There are also cleaners made specifically for leather made by Creative Colors International, Lexol, and Meguiar's.
A little soap and water can go along way, too. Use a mild soap mixed with water and lightly dampen a microfiber cloth. A microfiber cloth won't scratch any surfaces and is ideal to use on your car's interior. White vinegar by itself or with baking soda can also work. Just be sure to crack a window open for proper ventilation. You could try using a mixture of 70% isopropyl alcohol and water on your hard surfaces, but do not use them on leather. If you're interested, take a look at our guide to cleaning dirty car seats.
Look, Clorox has a good product in its disinfectant wipes. But you wouldn't use a chainsaw to slice a turkey (as cool as that would be to watch), no matter how well the chainsaw is built. Clorox wipes have a lot of great uses. Cleaning the interior of your car is not one of them.