Trump Lifts 52-Year Ban On Supersonic Flights With Executive Order

While the country was utterly enthralled by the public breakup of Donald Trump and Elon Musk playing out on social media, the President signed an executive order last Friday lifting the ban on commercial overland supersonic flights. The ban was imposed in 1973 to protect the public from window-shattering, ear-splitting sonic booms and the domestic aircraft manufacturers from Concorde. Coincidentally, a new American-built supersonic airliner is on the horizon with orders already placed by United Airlines and American Airlines.

The order lifting the ban gives the Federal Aviation Administration 180 days to establish an interim noise-based certification. The agency has an 18-month timeline to set up a permanent standard for "acceptable noise thresholds for takeoff, landing, and en-route supersonic operation." The end of the process would be the FAA issuing its final rules on the matter within the next 24 months. The executive order states:

"By updating obsolete standards and embracing the technologies of today and tomorrow, we will empower our engineers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to deliver the next generation of air travel, which will be faster, quieter, safer, and more efficient than ever before."

If two years sounds too fast for a regulatory shift on this scale, you're probably right. When the FAA attempted to reassure the public with a rigged test in 1964, it failed spectacularly. The U.S. Air Force bombarded Oklahoma City with 1,253 sonic booms over six months, and the backlash from the city's residents cut the program short. However, it took nine more years to ban overland supersonic flights.