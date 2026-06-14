How Drag Racers Are Running In The Sixes With Manual Transmissions

When Joel Grannas of Grannas Racing spoke with Tremec, he noted that his standard diaphragm clutch " caused us a lot of consistency issues," and that after switching to an adjustable clutch, he went from 7.68 to 7.20, 7.00, and 6.90 seconds in under a year in his Tremec-equipped MkIV Supra — the first H-pattern manual car ever to break into the sixes. Jonathan Atkins later set an even more impressive 6.61 at 216 mph, driving the stick shift 'Grubbworm' 1997 Camaro also with an adjustable clutch.

An adjustable clutch allows drag racers to dial in the slip rate between the disc and the flywheel during acceleration, essentially tuning the clutch to deliver power progressively rather than hammering the drivetrain all at once. More RPM leads to weighted clutch components gradually increasing pressure on the discs. The higher the engine is in the rev band, the closer the clutch is to a full lock during the pass. So, when a 2,000-horsepower drag racer launches, it does not push all of its power to the wheels immediately. Instead, with the clutch slipping, the car can leave the line with less than half of that.

With consistent traction, higher RPMs, and more control, the clutch gradually unleashes full engine power to the wheels. On the other hand, since all of that energy isn't able to reach the wheels momentarily, it converts into heat and increases clutch plate wear. It's similar to how a slipper clutch works on a motorcycle, where controlled slip protects the drivetrain on aggressive downshifts.