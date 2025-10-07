What Do They Lay Down On Drag Tracks To Make The Surface So Sticky?

Achieving quick drag times takes more than horsepower and a stripped-down, lightweight body. The key is to put the power down effectively, as even cars with 1,000 hp may struggle to grip the surface if they skitter around. This is where a magic sticky liquid sprayed on the surface comes into play. And like many things in racing — such as aerodynamics — this compound traces its roots back to the aerospace industry.

The resin, PJ1 TrackBite, was developed by Sperex Corporation and first used by NASA as a high-temperature coating for the Space Shuttle before being adopted for drag racing. More recently, it's also been used on some NASCAR tracks (although it wasn't well-received in IndyCar).

PJ1 TrackBite is made from a proprietary resin combined with toluene, ethanol, isopropanol, methylcyclopentane, n-hexane, and hexane. It increases traction by improving the adhesion between the track surface and the tires, helping cars launch harder and maintain a straight, fast run with less wheel spin. The resin isn't sticky when cold, but when warmed, it becomes adhesive and provides excellent grip. Different tracks employ varying thicknesses of surface treatment depending on the temperature, while methanol is typically applied atop the coating to help distribute it more evenly.

The compound is water-resistant, so rain can't wash it away, but it can cause a loss of traction where there's oil on the track. However, it doesn't alter the drag strip's surface, as it's gradually removed along with tire rubber as more is laid down.