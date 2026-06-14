What The 'Power Divider' Switch In A Semi Truck Cab Actually Does To Both Drive Axles

Understanding the concept of a power divider is easy if you know how a differential works. In principle, a power divider, also called the inter-axle differential, is very similar to a locking center differential that you'd find in a dedicated 4x4. But instead of splitting power between the front and rear axles of an SUV, a power divider allows the two rear axles of a tandem-axle semi to operate independently of one another. In other words, it distributes power between the forward axle and the rearmost axle of the semi. When locked, it forces both drive axles to turn together for improved traction in slippery conditions. You'll also find these in tri-drives, although the arrangement is a bit more complex because power is sent across three driven rear axles.

In a trucking context, this power divider is particularly useful when navigating snow or ice, or when moving freight from docks or construction sites where the terrain can be muddy, gravelly, or uneven. Depending on the truck's drivetrain design, you may find additional locking diffs for each driven axle (cross locks) on top of the power divider to deliver the best possible traction.

As you can probably tell, locking all these diffs can make it dramatically more difficult to turn and puts more stress on the drivetrain, so it's advised that you engage them only when necessary – a power divider is more of a preventative measure and is best utilized before the truck has lost traction.