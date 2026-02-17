What're The Differences Between A Mechanical And Electronic Differential?

Let's start off by understanding how a simple "open" differential works. The sequence of power distribution to the wheels starts from the pinion gear, which sends torque from the driveshaft to something called the ring gear. Within the differential housing, you'll notice that the ring gear is connected to the spider gear(s), which spin the respective side gears, in turn transmitting power to the rear wheels. This arrangement allows the wheels to rotate at different speeds, making it easier for the car to execute a turn.

Over and above that "basic" differential, there are several versions of diff, including locking and limited-slip differentials, which can manage the delivery of power to the wheels. And some have electronics in there to alter their behavior.

As you may know, a limited-slip differential, or LSD, is more complex than an open differential. On top of the basic differential stuff, LSDs have several friction discs and steel plates, i.e. clutch packs, within the housing to manage wheel speed. But while a purely mechanical LSD relies on gear geometry and friction, an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) has the clutch engagement controlled externally via actuators and software.

As the name suggests, locking differentials can be mechanically "locked" to ensure even power delivery to both wheels. That can be controlled either manually or automatically, based on traction available. But with electronics in there, as you'll find in a heavy-duty Chevy Silverado ZR2, an electronically-controlled solenoid/motor couples the locking gears, removing the differential's ability to independently manage wheel speed. These differentials are sometimes known as "e-lockers".