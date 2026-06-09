Houston's Created Its Own Problem: The Unnecessary Fight To Snatch Up The Discovery Space Shuttle Continues

It's been 15 years since NASA announced the permanent homes for the agency's retired space shuttles, and Houston has yet to get over it. So much, that Texas Senator Ted Cruz and soon-to-be former Senator John Cornyn, have led a campaign to basically rob the Smithsonian of the most precious shuttle in the program, Discovery. Part of those efforts involved getting a little money out of last year's "Big Beautiful Bill" to move it across the country. And if you thought this too shall pass, and everyone was maybe joking, Houston certainly wasn't.

If a sudden case of deja-vu just hit you, that's because we wrote about this nearly a year ago when the bill passed and Senators Cruz and Cornyn landed the $86 million they wanted earmarked for the endeavor of moving the shuttle. But the story has become so much more than just moving a space shuttle from Virginia to Texas. Unfortunately embroiled in this "custody battle" as the Wall Street Journal described it, is the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, home to the space shuttle Discovery for the last 15 years.

The Smithsonian was a top selection and the only non-negotiable destination for one of the space shuttle orbiters when the program ended. The museum already had one of NASA's orbiters, Space Shuttle Enterprise, on display. The Enterprise would be given to another institution so that the Smithsonian could receive the Discovery.