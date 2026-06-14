Why The Mercedes 540K Special Roadster Was The 1930s Ultimate Supercharged Grand Tourer

The Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster indeed earns its name. Its lineage stretches back to 1926, when the very first supercharged K model debuted. From here, Mercedes launched the S, SS, and SSK, which were celebrated in their own right but undoubtedly overshadowed by the later W29-series 500K and 540K models. They were the ultimate evolution of this lineage — especially the 540K, housing a reworked 5.4-liter straight-eight with a supercharger bolted on top. That mighty engine was packaged into a sophisticated chassis, which boasted an independent suspension, vacuum-assisted hydraulic drum brakes, and a choice of four- or five-speed transmissions. Clearly, Mercedes had its eyes set on effortless high-speed touring when crafting the 540K.

At the very top of the 540K tree sat the Special Roadster. It was the sportiest expression of the model. Custom coachwork provided dramatic proportions which set it apart from the crowd, while low-volume production ensured exclusivity. This recipe of power, impressive engineering, and handcrafted lines elevated the 540K above merely being transport and turned it into an expensive status piece. Seven-figure values, immaculate restorations, and prestigious prizes across numerous concours fields ensure the 540K Special Roadster is still seen as the ultimate grand tourer today, just as it was almost a century ago, when the world first set eyes on it.