These Tracks Need To Return To The F1 Schedule
Formula 1 is a cocktail that's only as good as its components: the cars, the teams, the drivers and the tracks. Three-quarters of the recipe can come and go with the seasons, but F1 circuits are a massive investment. Even after the hundreds of millions of dollars needed to build the place, it takes time to build history and develop a good reputation with fans. If you truly wanted to construct the ideal track, the first step would be inventing time travel.
We asked our readers last week which tracks need to return to the F1 schedule. While some commenters weren't paying attention and suggested places that were never part of the world championship, there were still plenty of recommendations for beloved venues that F1 hasn't visited in decades. The recurring theme in the comments is that there's no way these tracks meet current safety standards for hosting top-flight international racing. Without further ado, here are the circuits that should make a comeback to the Grand Prix calendar:
Nürburgring
Mr. King is totally right about Germany, either the Nurburgring or Hockenheim. This is totally unsafe, but I'd love to see F1 cars do a time attack of the Nordschleife. Maybe the results of that could set the grid for the race on the Grand Prix track.😂
Submitted by: Music Teacher 17
Le Mans
Spa should have never been removed... so I'll vote for that. But if that doesn't count since Spa is still technically on, I'd like to see a proper shortened Circuit de la Sarthe that's not garbage like the current Bugatti Circuit for F1.
Submitted by: fabey
One Random Track Every Season
Every year, there should be a surprise track announced at the beginning of the season, that way everyone's a newbie. One year, Laguna Seca. Another year, it's Nürburgring.
Submitted by: Clay Horste
And then Talladega just to mess with people. 😂😆
Submitted by: Randomizer
Indianapolis
Personally, I would much rather see them at Indianapolis (the road course) than Miami. Say what you will about Roger Penske, but Indy is a beautiful facility. The course itself isn't the greatest, but still better than Miami.
Submitted by: Crucial Taunt
A Superspeedway
Give them one super speedway. (Trade COTA for Daytona?) I mean, the Indy 500 was originally part of the F1 schedule and counted for points towards the WDC. Let's bring back some legacy, and also some fun, as all the teams have to figure out all-out speed setups for one race a year.
Submitted by: Dr.Xyster
Imola
I was at Imola for the final F1 race last year. This was the best F1 race I've been too, for the entirety of the race weekend. It feels really intimate because you're removed from a major metropolitan area. The track and amenities are a bit older and could use some updating, but there is charm in that as well. The Tifosi, OMG, the Tifosi! I've been to other F1 races and the Tifosi are always present, but it is on another level at Imola. I'm not even a Ferrari fan.
I already really enjoyed that outside the track, in the old part of the town in Imola proper, the town square was a party every afternoon after we left the track, well into the night. Mixing centuries-old buildings with Redbull F1 cars on display and activities in that square just seemed like it gave everyone a chance to get a taste of F1, even if they weren't going to the track.
Submitted by: F1appassionato
Detroit
Detroit street track. I remember watching that when I was young, great fun.
Submitted by: DieselOx
Kyalami
I agree with Lewis, GP should go back to Kyalami, in South Africa.
Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)