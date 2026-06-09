These Tracks Need To Return To The F1 Schedule

Formula 1 is a cocktail that's only as good as its components: the cars, the teams, the drivers and the tracks. Three-quarters of the recipe can come and go with the seasons, but F1 circuits are a massive investment. Even after the hundreds of millions of dollars needed to build the place, it takes time to build history and develop a good reputation with fans. If you truly wanted to construct the ideal track, the first step would be inventing time travel.

We asked our readers last week which tracks need to return to the F1 schedule. While some commenters weren't paying attention and suggested places that were never part of the world championship, there were still plenty of recommendations for beloved venues that F1 hasn't visited in decades. The recurring theme in the comments is that there's no way these tracks meet current safety standards for hosting top-flight international racing. Without further ado, here are the circuits that should make a comeback to the Grand Prix calendar: