These Tracks Need To Return To The F1 Schedule

By Ryan Erik King
A general view on the Eau Rouge and Raidillon corners during the FIA World Endurance Championship TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on May 9, 2026 in Spa, Belgium. Sjoerd Van Der Wal/Getty Images

Formula 1 is a cocktail that's only as good as its components: the cars, the teams, the drivers and the tracks. Three-quarters of the recipe can come and go with the seasons, but F1 circuits are a massive investment. Even after the hundreds of millions of dollars needed to build the place, it takes time to build history and develop a good reputation with fans. If you truly wanted to construct the ideal track, the first step would be inventing time travel.

We asked our readers last week which tracks need to return to the F1 schedule. While some commenters weren't paying attention and suggested places that were never part of the world championship, there were still plenty of recommendations for beloved venues that F1 hasn't visited in decades. The recurring theme in the comments is that there's no way these tracks meet current safety standards for hosting top-flight international racing. Without further ado, here are the circuits that should make a comeback to the Grand Prix calendar:

Nürburgring

Lewis Hamilton (C) of Great Britain and McLaren takes the lead at the first corner during the start of the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Nurburgring on July 24, 2011 in Nuerburg, Germany. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Mr. King is totally right about Germany, either the Nurburgring or Hockenheim. This is totally unsafe, but I'd love to see F1 cars do a time attack of the Nordschleife. Maybe the results of that could set the grid for the race on the Grand Prix track.😂

Submitted by: Music Teacher 17

Le Mans

A kerb detail view and Dunlop bridge during Le Mans Scrutineering at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 7, 2024 in Le Mans, France. James Moy Photography/Getty Images

Spa should have never been removed... so I'll vote for that. But if that doesn't count since Spa is still technically on, I'd like to see a proper shortened Circuit de la Sarthe that's not garbage like the current Bugatti Circuit for F1.

Submitted by: fabey

One Random Track Every Season

A 1976 Ferrari 312 T2 is seen on the Cork Screw at Laguna Seca during Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion on August 15, 2024 in Monterey, California. Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Every year, there should be a surprise track announced at the beginning of the season, that way everyone's a newbie. One year, Laguna Seca. Another year, it's Nürburgring.

Submitted by: Clay Horste

And then Talladega just to mess with people. 😂😆

Submitted by: Randomizer

Indianapolis

General view of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway taken during the United States Formula One Grand Prix held on September 28, 2003 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indiana, USA. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Personally, I would much rather see them at Indianapolis (the road course) than Miami. Say what you will about Roger Penske, but Indy is a beautiful facility. The course itself isn't the greatest, but still better than Miami.

Submitted by: Crucial Taunt

A Superspeedway

Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 23XI Racing and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Valvoline lead the pack before the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26, 2026 in Talladega, Alabama. David Jensen/Getty Images

Give them one super speedway. (Trade COTA for Daytona?) I mean, the Indy 500 was originally part of the F1 schedule and counted for points towards the WDC. Let's bring back some legacy, and also some fun, as all the teams have to figure out all-out speed setups for one race a year.

Submitted by: Dr.Xyster

Imola

The race start during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. Kym Illman/Getty Images

I was at Imola for the final F1 race last year. This was the best F1 race I've been too, for the entirety of the race weekend. It feels really intimate because you're removed from a major metropolitan area. The track and amenities are a bit older and could use some updating, but there is charm in that as well. The Tifosi, OMG, the Tifosi! I've been to other F1 races and the Tifosi are always present, but it is on another level at Imola. I'm not even a Ferrari fan.

I already really enjoyed that outside the track, in the old part of the town in Imola proper, the town square was a party every afternoon after we left the track, well into the night. Mixing centuries-old buildings with Redbull F1 cars on display and activities in that square just seemed like it gave everyone a chance to get a taste of F1, even if they weren't going to the track.

Submitted by: F1appassionato

Detroit

Eddie Cheever, Lola-Ford THL2, Grand Prix of Detroit, Detroit street circuit, 22 June 1986. Paul-henri Cahier/Getty Images

Detroit street track. I remember watching that when I was young, great fun.

Submitted by: DieselOx

Kyalami

Nigel Mansell, driver of the #5 Canon Williams Renault Williams FW14B Renault 3.5 V10 leads the field at the start of the Yellow Pages South African Grand Prix on 1st March 1992 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Kyalami, South Africa. Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images

I agree with Lewis, GP should go back to Kyalami, in South Africa.

Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)

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