Pollen Isn't Just Bad For Your Allergies, It Can Wreak Havoc On Your Car Too

Hacking, sneezing, coughing, blocked sinuses, runny nose — it's that season again. Our eyes start to run just thinking about it. But if it makes you feel any better, your car feels your pain. The same pollen that causes you so much misery every year can do quite the number on your vehicle, in multiple ways.

How so? For one thing, pollen can be hard on your car's paint job. Dry pollen is coarse and abrasive, meaning it can cause micro-scratches to your clear coat when wiped or rubbed in. Those micro-scratches weaken the clear coat over time. Wet pollen, meanwhile, is acidic. It interacts with the clear coat so as to break it down on a molecular level. The pollen may look like it's just lying on top of your car, but it is actively destroying the paint, a tiny bit at a time.

But that's not all. Pollen can stick to your windshield and other glass, reducing visibility and becoming a safety hazard. Left on the glass long enough, it can weaken the glass. It can also stick to your windshield wipers, which can cause scratches on the glass. Pollen can cover sensors and cameras, which is yet another safety hazard. It can also clog the cabin air filter. It's even one of the things that can make your A/C smell musty. And you thought your hay fever was a problem. Pollen is not your car's friend, and should not be allowed to remain on top of it.