Medical Marijuana Is Off Limits To Truckers And Pilots Despite Trump Administration's Reclassification

Part of the challenge is verbiage that, according to Marijuana Moment, "for commercial truckers... the department specifically lists marijuana as substance to screen." This limitation does not criminalize the consumption of marijuana, it only means that workers who are subject to certain DOT restrictions will continue to be subject to screening for marijuana, and if they test positive, they fail their drug screening.

According to the DOT document, "A "legitimate medical explanation" requires use of a legally prescribed controlled substance in compliance with Federal laws governing such a prescription. 49 CFR §§ 40.137(a); 40.141(b). Marijuana use under State marijuana programs or other non-prescription sources do not qualify as a "legitimate medical explanation" under 49 CFR § 40.137(a). In addition, marijuana use is not compatible with safety-sensitive functions."

As a counter to the restriction, Marijuana Moment points out that "cannabis metabolites can stay in a person's system for weeks after use and still be detected on drug tests even when there is no impairment." This is bad news for folks in safety sensitive roles who were hoping to swap their prescription opiate painkillers for a plant-based alternative, though it's best to know that folks aren't flying commercial planes under the influence.