How Honda's Innovative Motorcycle E-Clutch System Works (And Which Bikes Have It)

If you're familiar with traditional motorcycling, you probably know that mastering the clutch is quite rewarding, just like it is in any manual car. Still, newer riders might find the exercise a bit intimidating. While DCT and AMT bikes take care of that by eliminating the clutch lever entirely, Honda's E-clutch system allows you to experience the best of both worlds without ever having to worry about stalling the motorcycle. Think of it not as an automatic transmission, but as a system with automatic clutch control.

According to Honda, E-Clutch uses a combination of two electric motors and a control unit that works with the ECU, factoring in shift pedal load, engine rpm, gear position, and a host of other parameters to effectively disengage the clutch without requiring any rider input. The system's ingenuity lies in the multi-part shaft design, which would otherwise be a single-piece rod that decouples the clutch pack as you pull in the clutch lever. Honda reimagined the shaft by splitting it into two parts — a manual side and a motor-controlled side. While the former disengages the clutch the old-fashioned way, the latter uses a push-style mechanism to achieve the same result with the help of electric motors. The video above should give you a visual representation of how the multi-piece shaft operates.

What makes E-Clutch even more interesting is that you can turn it off or let the override function take over, allowing you to operate the clutch as if none of the electronics were even there. The switch is so seamless and doesn't require jumping through menus, so even seasoned riders wouldn't find E-Clutch all that annoying.