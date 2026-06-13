How Honda's Innovative Motorcycle E-Clutch System Works (And Which Bikes Have It)
If you're familiar with traditional motorcycling, you probably know that mastering the clutch is quite rewarding, just like it is in any manual car. Still, newer riders might find the exercise a bit intimidating. While DCT and AMT bikes take care of that by eliminating the clutch lever entirely, Honda's E-clutch system allows you to experience the best of both worlds without ever having to worry about stalling the motorcycle. Think of it not as an automatic transmission, but as a system with automatic clutch control.
According to Honda, E-Clutch uses a combination of two electric motors and a control unit that works with the ECU, factoring in shift pedal load, engine rpm, gear position, and a host of other parameters to effectively disengage the clutch without requiring any rider input. The system's ingenuity lies in the multi-part shaft design, which would otherwise be a single-piece rod that decouples the clutch pack as you pull in the clutch lever. Honda reimagined the shaft by splitting it into two parts — a manual side and a motor-controlled side. While the former disengages the clutch the old-fashioned way, the latter uses a push-style mechanism to achieve the same result with the help of electric motors. The video above should give you a visual representation of how the multi-piece shaft operates.
What makes E-Clutch even more interesting is that you can turn it off or let the override function take over, allowing you to operate the clutch as if none of the electronics were even there. The switch is so seamless and doesn't require jumping through menus, so even seasoned riders wouldn't find E-Clutch all that annoying.
Which Honda Bikes Have E-Clutch?
Currently, Honda sells five motorcycles with E-Clutch as standard in the United States. Although it was first introduced stateside in the 2024 CB650R and CBR650R, the lineup has since expanded to include the Rebel 300 cruiser, CB750 Hornet, and the Transalp adventure bike. In other markets, however, Honda offers E-Clutch on the CL300, CB500 Hornet, NX500, and CBR500R, according to Cycle World.
Because E-Clutch precisely controls clutch management electronically, you can shift up and down using only the shift pedal. It's worth pointing out that while downshifts using E-Clutch can be a bit choppy on bikes with cable throttles, such as the 650 twins, on ride-by-wire motorcycles like the CB750 and Transalp, it can double as an auto-blipper, allowing smoother rev-matched downshifts, as pointed out in this YouTube video from MOTOBOB.
Before you confuse E-Clutch with the centrifugal-type anti-stall setups that you can't turn off — like BMW's Easy Ride Clutch in the new F 450GS or MV Agusta's Smart Clutch System — it's worth noting that Honda's system manages clutch engagement more precisely at low speeds with fully electronic actuators, which can reduce rollback risk on slight inclines and smooth initial take-up. In contrast, centrifugal-type systems rely on automatic engagement mechanisms that behave differently at the clutch's friction zone (where the engine starts to engage with the transmission).