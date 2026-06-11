How Chevy Rushed The 1962 Chevy II Nova To Market In 18 Months To Fight The Ford Falcon

Gearheads may have noticed the 1,250-horsepower Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X and new Ford Mustang GTD Competition competing to bring down their Nürburgring times in recent years. Yet this is far from the first time that the Bowtie brand and the Blue Oval have battled for the hearts and minds of drivers. In 1960, for example, the two debuted their own modernized compact cars designed to compete with a new wave of foreign rivals.

Chevy chose a rather radical-for-its-time solution with the mid-engine Corvair, a car that would also bring turbocharging to the masses and see more than 250,000 first-year sales in the process. Ford's more conventional 1960 Falcon, on the other hand, saw its sales volume go north of 435,000 units during the first model year.

Needless to say, Team Chevy wasn't satisfied playing second fiddle to its crosstown competition, and the engineering department quickly got to work on a Corvair replacement. How quickly? Thanks to a back-to-basics approach and a sense of urgency, the 1962 Chevrolet Chevy II took a mere 18 months to go from being a concept to coming down the production line.

For some context, there's evidence that the R&D behind the Corvair took nine years. In comparison, today's automakers are looking to drastically reduce development time using artificial intelligence — GM required only 20 months to create the GMC Hummer EV with AI assistance. In that time, the General was able to develop a massive machine that barely fits real-world traffic but can blow away many much smaller gas cars when it comes to acceleration. As for what 18 months of work on the Chevy II brought customers, we'll discuss that next.