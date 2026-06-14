How Much Can You Tow With A Mercedes Sprinter Van?
The towing capacity of a 2026 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter varies across the lineup. As you may know, the Sprinter is available in cargo, crew, and passenger varieties, with seating for between 2 and 15 passengers. Besides that, you can get a standard or high-roof variant in short (144 inches) or extended wheelbase (170 inches) configurations. The Sprinter has a four-cylinder turbodiesel engine in standard or high-output versions, with the latter producing 211 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, it's available in rear-wheel drive (RWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD).
However, the Sprinter with the stoutest towing capacity is the Cargo Van 4500. It comes in an extended-wheelbase body and features the high-output turbodiesel engine. It can tow up to 7,500 pounds and has a max payload of 6,250 lbs. Meanwhile, the max towing capacity is limited to 5,000 pounds for Sprinter models across the cargo and crew trims. The only exception is the Sprinter Passenger van, specifically the high-roof model with an extended wheelbase, which Mercedes-Benz does not recommend for towing. Despite not being fit for towing heavy loads, it has a maximum payload capacity of 3,109 pounds.
Other variants in the Sprinter Passenger range share a 5,000-pound max towing capacity with the cargo and crew models. It's worth noting that the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is also available in an all-electric eSprinter variant that hits nearly 300 miles per charge. The electric Sprinter van has a max towing capacity of 4,100 pounds, according to Mercedes-Benz, though Edmunds quoted 4,277 pounds of towing in its 2024 eSprinter test drive.
There is no factory-installed trailer brake controller
Van life may not be cheap anymore, but the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bas become an icon of the movement, along with its Ford, Chevy, and Dodge counterparts. It's also a fitting candidate for a rather costly yet desirable adventure-ready conversion van if you don't mind splurging six figures on a new mobile home. However, if towing is your thing, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter does not have a factory-installed trailer brake controller (TBC), and that could be an issue if you want to take advantage of the Sprinter's towing prowess.
European trailers typically have mechanical surge brakes that use trailer momentum to apply stopping power. The system requires no electrical connections or trailer brake controllers, making it great for boat trailers that frequently get wet or submerged in bodies of water. Since Americans mostly use electric trailer brakes that require a trailer brake controller, you'll need to find a compatible TBC gadget and a reputable shop to install it, since making everything work is not exactly straightforward, as Motor Trend found out in its long-term Mercedes Sprinter review.
Besides that, take note that some states require trailer braking that conforms to the vehicle's gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR), For instance, Texas and North Carolina require trailer brakes for GVWRs of 4,500 and 4,000 pounds, respectively, while California, Idaho, and Nevada require trailer brakes for GVWRs of 1,500 pounds or more. Meanwhile, some states require trailer brakes with a breakaway cable to stop the trailer if it inadvertently disconnects from the tow car.