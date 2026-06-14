How Much Can You Tow With A Mercedes Sprinter Van?

The towing capacity of a 2026 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter varies across the lineup. As you may know, the Sprinter is available in cargo, crew, and passenger varieties, with seating for between 2 and 15 passengers. Besides that, you can get a standard or high-roof variant in short (144 inches) or extended wheelbase (170 inches) configurations. The Sprinter has a four-cylinder turbodiesel engine in standard or high-output versions, with the latter producing 211 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, it's available in rear-wheel drive (RWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD).

However, the Sprinter with the stoutest towing capacity is the Cargo Van 4500. It comes in an extended-wheelbase body and features the high-output turbodiesel engine. It can tow up to 7,500 pounds and has a max payload of 6,250 lbs. Meanwhile, the max towing capacity is limited to 5,000 pounds for Sprinter models across the cargo and crew trims. The only exception is the Sprinter Passenger van, specifically the high-roof model with an extended wheelbase, which Mercedes-Benz does not recommend for towing. Despite not being fit for towing heavy loads, it has a maximum payload capacity of 3,109 pounds.

Other variants in the Sprinter Passenger range share a 5,000-pound max towing capacity with the cargo and crew models. It's worth noting that the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is also available in an all-electric eSprinter variant that hits nearly 300 miles per charge. The electric Sprinter van has a max towing capacity of 4,100 pounds, according to Mercedes-Benz, though Edmunds quoted 4,277 pounds of towing in its 2024 eSprinter test drive.