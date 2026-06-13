Do You Legally Need To Replace Your Third Brake Light If It Goes Out?

You're cruising home, someone tailgates you at a stoplight, and you think nothing of it. However, somewhere in the back of your mind, a nagging thought creeps in — wasn't there a strange warning light on the dash recently? Something about the rear? Oh! The third brake light is out. You've had two perfectly functional brake lights your whole life, so how important can one extra bulb really be?

It's pretty important, as it turns out — legally speaking. According to the NHTSA, "all passenger cars manufactured on or after September 1, 1985 must be equipped with a center high-mounted stop lamp as original equipment." It is the federal law that made it a requirement for automakers. It is state law that governs the operational aspect when cars are on the road.

In most states, it is required that if a vehicle was originally equipped with a third brake light, it must remain functional and compliant. So, yes, the short answer is: Fix it, or replace it. And with car repairs becoming a lot more expensive, even a simple bulb replacement can sting more than expected. Still, for the rest of us, let's break down exactly what the law actually requires and what to do when your third brake light decides to give up.