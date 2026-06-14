How AAA's Glidden Tours Proved Early American Cars Could Survive Bad Roads

We look at cars today as passion projects or daily drivers, but things were different in the early days. Before Henry Ford became the fastest man on four wheels and went on to revolutionize auto manufacturing with the assembly line, the masses were skeptical about whether the motorized carriage could genuinely replace horses and mules as a primary means of transport.

In 1902, the American Automobile Association (AAA) hatched a plan to promote the reliability of motor cars while showing off their practical benefits over four-legged steeds. But instead of racing, the tour would impose a 20-mph speed limit on open roads, while participants were limited to 15 mph in residential areas.

Remember, this was before many of the oldest highways in America were paved, which also meant the surface was a varied mix of mud, gravel, cobblestones, and dirt. With that said, the tour would also be an opportunity for the AAA to highlight the need for paved roads. The inaugural AAA Tour of 1904 would become a 1,350-mile run from New York to the World's Fair in St. Louis, Missouri. The event took 18 days to complete, with 66 vehicles crossing the finish line out of an original lineup of 77, proving to spectators across the country that motor cars could survive bad roads and were faster, more efficient, and more practical than horses.

The 1904 AAA Tour was supposed to be a one-time event, but Charles J. Glidden begged to differ. Glidden participated in the 1904 race and lobbied the AAA to make it an annual tour. He proposed a $2,000 grand prize for the next event, and the AAA eventually renamed it the Glidden Tour in his honor.