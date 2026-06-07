Lithium Ion Batteries Keep Exploding In New York City Garbage Trucks, Which Is A Problem

Despite being a known issue for literal years, garbage trucks keep going up in flames due to people improperly disposing of lithium-ion batteries. Back in late May, a garbage truck caught fire in Brooklyn, moderately injuring two Department of Sanitation workers, according to PIX11. A department spokesperson said a lithium-ion battery was the likely culprit despite it being illegal to throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or recycling.

Per the National Fire Protection Association, New York City alone saw a total of 800 lithium-ion battery fires that resulted in 30 deaths and 400 injuries between 2022 and 2025. Throw one—or an old device that happens to have one, such as a laptop, phone, or power tool—into a garbage truck that automatically crushes whatever is thrown into it, and you have a recipe for some very toxic, very rapid fires. This type of battery's flammable nature, by the way, is why the TSA has restrictions when it comes to storing them in checked luggage.

Lithium-ion-trash-truck fires have been an ongoing bugbear for sanitation departments, not just in NYC, but across the country for years. The City of Roseville near Sacramento, for example, recently saw its fourth garbage truck catch fire this year recently for this very reason, according to CBS News. The fire department in Troy, Michigan, meanwhile, recently posted this garbage truck that had to dump its load onto the road after a pile of batteries inside started catching fire.