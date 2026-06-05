Subaru Recalls 70,000 Foresters Because The Moonroofs Could Fly Off

The report goes into more detail as to what exactly went wrong: "During the manufacturing process, some power moonroof assemblies may have been manufactured with without proper application of the primer (bonding agent). The primer is necessary in order to ensure the proper bonding between the glass panel and sliding frame."

The report is a little vague as to what exactly went wrong with the primer, but if we had to guess, we'd put our money on "supplier didn't apply enough primer." The report goes on to say Subaru and supplier Webasto Roof Systems spent March and April of this year going through production records and primer application volume logs, emphasis mine, and it sounds like primer quantity was indeed the issue. "This evaluation also determined the estimated minimum amount of primer that must be applied to ensure appropriate adhesion," the report reads.

According to Subaru, it isn't aware of any related crashes or injuries but it did receive three technical reports in the U.S. In any case, if you own an affected 2026 Forester, dealerships will inspect your moonroof and replace if required at no charge.

The 2026 Subaru Forester starts at $31,445 including destination, but the base trim that gets you does not come with the power panoramic moonroof in question. All other, higher trims, however, do come with it, including the off-road-ready Wilderness model.