Subaru Recalls 70,000 Foresters Because The Moonroofs Could Fly Off
Subaru is issuing a recall on almost 70,000 Forester crossovers from the 2026 model year over panoramic moonroofs that weren't installed correctly and, naturally, may fly off while driving.
Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall report, "The affected vehicles may have been manufactured with power moonroof assemblies where the glass panel has been improperly bonded to the sliding frame. Over time, the bonding adhesion between the glass panel and the sliding frame may deteriorate and the moonroof glass may become detached during usage of the vehicle."
The recall involves precisely 69,663 Foresters, specifically gas models built between June 19, 2025 and March 13, 2026 and Hybrids built between February 20, 2026 and March 17, 2026. While almost 70,000 cars have the potential of having a faulty moonroof, obviously not all of them will, and the report has the "estimated percentage with defect" at 2.9%. In other words, 2,020 Foresters statistically have roof windows that might, um, become detached.
Primer problem
The report goes into more detail as to what exactly went wrong: "During the manufacturing process, some power moonroof assemblies may have been manufactured with without proper application of the primer (bonding agent). The primer is necessary in order to ensure the proper bonding between the glass panel and sliding frame."
The report is a little vague as to what exactly went wrong with the primer, but if we had to guess, we'd put our money on "supplier didn't apply enough primer." The report goes on to say Subaru and supplier Webasto Roof Systems spent March and April of this year going through production records and primer application volume logs, emphasis mine, and it sounds like primer quantity was indeed the issue. "This evaluation also determined the estimated minimum amount of primer that must be applied to ensure appropriate adhesion," the report reads.
According to Subaru, it isn't aware of any related crashes or injuries but it did receive three technical reports in the U.S. In any case, if you own an affected 2026 Forester, dealerships will inspect your moonroof and replace if required at no charge.
The 2026 Subaru Forester starts at $31,445 including destination, but the base trim that gets you does not come with the power panoramic moonroof in question. All other, higher trims, however, do come with it, including the off-road-ready Wilderness model.