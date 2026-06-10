Here's Why Rocket Launch Trajectories Are Curved Like Bananas

With high-profile orbit launches like the Artemis II mission on everyone's mind and in the news, it's hard not to have caught at least a glimpse of one of these illustrious launches. Curious viewers might notice something unexpected about how these launches are conducted, and those who did will naturally have some questions. Namely, in almost every rocket launch you watch, you'll eventually see a strange bend in the trajectory, as the rocket begins flying sideways.

It's not quite a parabola (remember those from school?) and honestly looks more like... a banana. This odd shape is known as a brachistochrone curve, and it's the most fuel-efficient path to orbit, allowing rockets to load less fuel and achieve a better payload-to-fuel ratio.

If the goal of a rocket launch is simply to put a rocket into space and let it fall back down, then launching the rocket on a linear trajectory is a perfectly fine strategy. In fact, when you see news about billionaires going to space (and littering orbit with space junk), they're usually following a similar flight path, going up and coming right back down again, experiencing a few minutes of weightlessness but never achieving orbit. This is called a suborbital mission.

However, if you're shooting satellites into geosynchronous orbit or sending astronauts to the International Space Station, you need to achieve a stable orbit, which is less about staying still in zero gravity and much more about perpetually falling at just the right angle and matching Earth's gravity. To achieve a stable orbit, a rocket needs to be moving downrange away from Earth at the same rate Earth's gravity pulls it back in.