The Giant Engines That Helped The B-29 Superfortress Rule The Skies

One of the U.S. military's most notable bombers, the B-29 Superfortress, was an indispensable aircraft from World War II through the Korean War. With a length greater than an NBA basketball court at 99 feet, and a wingspan of over 141-feet (more than three city buses parked end to end), the B-29's formidable size offered unprecedented capabilities for its time, though it would be surpassed in dimensions by later aircraft like Boeing's ever-youthful B-52 bomber.

The B-29 Superfortress also could fly weighing as much as 133,500 pounds by using four Wright R-3350-23 Duplex-Cyclone engines, each pushing out 2,200 to 3,500 horsepower. Each radial engine displaced 3,350 cubic inches, or almost 55 liters. Comprising 18 cylinders and twin turbo-supercharged, this engine used air-cooling to manage heat and is considered one of America's most potent engines of this type. Each ran a propeller measuring over 16 feet in diameter, spinning at a little over a third of the engine's rpm. For example, the B-29's engines would run at 2,800 rpm when working to get the plane airborne, and the massive propellers were spinning at around 980 rpm.

While powerful, each engine contributed to the aircraft's overall weight, tipping the scales at greater than 2,700 pounds each. The plane itself weighed nearly 35 tons empty, but unbelievable as it sounds, the B-29 didn't make our list of the biggest planes ever made, with some models surpassing 600 and even 700 tons.