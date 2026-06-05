BMW 325i Wagon, Dodge Ramcharger, Police Tank: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Friends, has this been a long week for you? I feel like everyone I know has had a real wild one these past seven days. Well, whether you've had a rough week or not, I think you deserve a reward. Something to make up for the fact that you just spent five whole days working, and seven whole days devoid of a new installment of this hallowed week-end listing roundup. However did you survive?

I won't ask what you had to do in order to survive such conditions; what feats of incredible bravery or despicable cruelty you resorted to, how many members of your party you had to eat. Instead, I'll just do what I can to make things better for you. Specifically, I'll show you a bunch of cool cars and motorcycles I found on Facebook Marketplace, and just sort of hope that helps with everything. If not, well, your problems are probably above my paygrade. Welcome to the week's Dopest Cars.