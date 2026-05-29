Ford Thunderbird, Studebaker Champion, Buick Century: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Folks, here on Dopest Cars, we (I) love to bring you things that are a little out of the ordinary. Sometimes I'll give you some cars that are just on the better side of banal, Civics Si or Land Cruisers, but other times we get truly wacky with it. Today is going to be a lot of the latter, if you couldn't tell from that top photo.

We've got vintage Americana, we've got complete custom builds, we've got the biggest and smallest land vehicles I could find. There's a Jet Ski! A Ural! Whatever the hell is going on with this Buick Century in the top photo! If you want weird, we've got plenty of it. You're gonna love it. So come with me on an adventure through the batshit and bonkers, through the absolute weirdest stuff on four, two, six, three, or zero wheels, and through the internet's Dopest Cars.