I Need A Cheap European Wagon! What Car Should I Buy?

Nick lives in Fort Greene in the Brooklyn area, where everyone either seems to drive an old Land Cruiser or a funky wagon. He is looking for an affordable longroof that can get him and his partner out of the city for the weekend. With a budget of around $8,000 what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario.

I live in Fort Greene, where everybody has a Volvo 240 or a Land Cruiser! I'm looking for a wagon, have been interested in more European brands like Audi, Saab, and Volvo. My budget is up to $8K, and I want something my partner can easily drive upstate hauling friends or or furniture while enjoying the drive! Also it needs to be an automatic and have AWD. I would really like a sunroof as well.

Quick Facts:

Budget: around $8,000

Location: Brooklyn, NYC

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Wagon, AWD, sunroof

Doesn't want: A manual transmission