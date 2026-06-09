Studebaker Could Have Had Interchangeable Panels Years Before The Pontiac Fiero
Studebaker is virtually unknown by the general public today, long relegated to the dustbin of dead automakers. However, the fortunes of the Indiana-based automaker could've been different in the early 1960s if executives had adopted the evolutionary ideas proposed within their own walls. Automotive designer Brooks Stevens conceived a new Lark with interchangeable body panels, enabling Studebaker to build at least three vastly different versions of the vehicle. The potential modifications were far more extreme than what was possible with the Pontiac Fiero or the Nissan Pulsar NX two decades later.
Stevens' proposal for a new Studebaker Lark was to create an American rival to the Volkswagen Beetle, according to historian Richard M. Langworth. The Milwaukee-born designer envisioned a subcompact sedan assembled with ten fiberglass panels. Along with the windows, bumpers, light housings and doors, part swaps could make the Lark into a sedan, coupe or wagon. Stevens even imagined a microbus variant of his Lark. It was estimated that the vehicle would cost $585 to build and could be sold for $1,085. For comparison, AMC's Rambler started at $1,830 in 1963. The Lark would have a deal for customers and a money-printing machine for Studebaker.
The proposed Lark had an archaic chassis under its radical exterior
If this version of the Lark sounds too good to be true, the idea wasn't flawless. According to Indie Auto, Studebaker had yet to adopt a step-down chassis and the Lark would have been built on an archaic chassis. As a result, the vehicle's lack of legroom compared to the competition would likely hurt sales. While the proposed Lark looks contemporary to us here in the 21st century, its exterior styling wasn't well-perceived. The small wheels and low beltline drew comparison to toy cars.
It's impossible to say definitively whether Stevens' Lark would have sold well and saved Studebaker. The low price and flexibility are always big draws for potential customers, but radical styling can deter people from ever considering a purchase. We don't have to look far for a modern comparison. Despite being on the opposite end of the price spectrum, it's impossible to love the Ferrari Luce's exterior design, but the car is actually entering production.