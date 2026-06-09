Studebaker Could Have Had Interchangeable Panels Years Before The Pontiac Fiero

Studebaker is virtually unknown by the general public today, long relegated to the dustbin of dead automakers. However, the fortunes of the Indiana-based automaker could've been different in the early 1960s if executives had adopted the evolutionary ideas proposed within their own walls. Automotive designer Brooks Stevens conceived a new Lark with interchangeable body panels, enabling Studebaker to build at least three vastly different versions of the vehicle. The potential modifications were far more extreme than what was possible with the Pontiac Fiero or the Nissan Pulsar NX two decades later.

Brooks Stevens Archive

Stevens' proposal for a new Studebaker Lark was to create an American rival to the Volkswagen Beetle, according to historian Richard M. Langworth. The Milwaukee-born designer envisioned a subcompact sedan assembled with ten fiberglass panels. Along with the windows, bumpers, light housings and doors, part swaps could make the Lark into a sedan, coupe or wagon. Stevens even imagined a microbus variant of his Lark. It was estimated that the vehicle would cost $585 to build and could be sold for $1,085. For comparison, AMC's Rambler started at $1,830 in 1963. The Lark would have a deal for customers and a money-printing machine for Studebaker.