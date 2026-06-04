900 Planes Grounded Due To Engine Shortage, Claims United CEO

The world's airlines are struggling to cover the rising fuel costs caused by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Carriers have been taking mitigating actions, from airfare increases to flight cancellations, but supply chain issues are further complicating the matter. At a business conference in New York last week, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, said that up to 900 planes worldwide were grounded due to an ongoing engine shortage. The lack of engines is also preventing the delivery of newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft.

Kirby was speaking at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, and he wasn't optimistic that the industry's supply problems would be resolved soon. According to Reuters, the United CEO said, "There are not enough engines and they're not going to be for many, many years." CFM, Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls-Royce have been tackling reliability issues with their engines. These three major manufacturers produce powerplants for the Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737 Max and Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The added costs that initially caused the lack of available engines are gradually stacking on top of each other. According to Simple Flying, airlines are cannibalizing engines off of younger airframes for parts to service older aircraft. These planes can't generate revenue without engines, but they also cost money to store long-term. Airbus and Boeing can't deliver new aircraft without available engines to replace older planes with worse fuel economy. Problems are simply creating new problems.