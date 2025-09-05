You Should Buy This Wrecked Bugatti Chiron That We Reviewed On Jalopnik (Before It Was Crashed)

Wrecked Bugattis have always been worthy of a post, even in the early days of Jalopnik. A crashed Bugatti Chiron is unusual enough, but this time, it's personal. This 2021 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport we found on Copart appears to be the same one we reviewed back in 2022, just with a purple wrap added on.

This car made the rounds as a press car back in the day. Our beloved former editor-in-chief Rory Carroll made a special trip to New York just to drive it. If someone were willing to throw me the keys to a $4 million hypercar, I'd move heaven and earth to take them up on the opportunity, too. In a way, this car even double-dipped into the annals of Jalopnik history, as fancy Kristen also got a turn behind the wheel, albeit for another great website.

After its time as a press car, this Chiron became a dealer demo car for a while before finally being sold to a private owner. I imagine depreciation might have brought the price down to a reasonable $3 million, which seems like barely more than the average used car these days. That buyer must have had a particularly bad day when this car saw its end.