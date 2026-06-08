Here's Why Designing Hybrid Motorcycles Is So Tough

There are three major factors preventing hybrid motorcycles from taking off. The first, and most important, is cost. That six-grand price increase over a Ninja 500 is a hard pill to swallow. There's a benefit to spending it, but most riders would rather buy a second two-wheeler, perhaps even an electric scooter, for around-town commuter riding.

Secondly, most motorcyclists aren't jumping on two wheels for economic or environmental reasons, but even those who are see massive fuel economy jumps compared to cars as is. Pretty much any motorcycle is going to deliver better fuel economy than the average four-wheeled vehicle — even performance motorcycles are often capable of cracking the 50 mph mark.

Third, the added weight and size of the bike certainly make it less appealing than its gas-only counterpart. The extra inches of wheelbase made room for the electric motor to slot in between the engine and the transmission, but it made the bike a little more reticent to carve up a mountain road. Unlike cars, which can take a bit of added mass without completely disrupting the dynamics, motorcycles are much more sensitive to added mass. At 502 pounds, the Ninja 7 just isn't a featherweight sport bike anymore.

There aren't any hybrid motorcycles on the immediate horizon. There are a few designs being teased, and a few more in the works, but so far Kawasaki is the only brand that's made the leap. Without further advancements in battery energy density and compact electric motor design, these machines will likely continue to be tech-focused early-adopter models. With some further development, however, we could see hybrid bikes become the norm in the near future. Toyota's first-generation Prius was a compromised penalty box that required you to prostrate yourself at the altar of green, but a couple of decades later, and the Prius has become pretty much the best car on the market. Maybe soon the Ninja 7 Hybrid will be your next favorite bike, but that likely won't happen until they figure out the pricing, packaging, efficiency, and weight issues.