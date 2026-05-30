The Guinness World Record For Quickest Hybrid In 2011 Sounds Laughably Slow Now
Back in 2011, when the brand was a larger player in the auto industry, Infiniti introduced its new hybrid sedan in a somewhat surprising way. While many folks were focused on hybrid efficiency, Infiniti wanted to show they could be plenty exciting to drive, too. So the company proved that point on the pavement: On August 23 of that year, at the Santa Pod Raceway in the UK, a production model of the 2012 Infiniti M35h made multiple passes on the dragstrip, and the result was a certified Guinness World Record for fastest-accelerating full-hybrid – with an average quarter-mile pass of 13.9031 seconds.
Now, that's not a slow time in absolute terms. Infiniti pointed out that the '12 M35h was just as quick as the legendary 1982 Lamborghini Countach, for example. Today, many still consider 13-second cars to be pretty sporty. When MotorTrend tested the Honda Civic Type R in 2024, for instance, it likewise clocked a 13.9-second mark in the quarter mile. On one hand, that's not bad for a car that's just a teenage dirtbag, baby. Yet, breaking the 14-second barrier is hardly the stuff of world records in 2026. As for moving the hybrid acceleration needle, that's now the job of some of the hottest cars in the world.
Today's high-performance hybrids: By the numbers
Guinness -– to be clear — hasn't updated the record for fastest quarter mile by a hybrid since it was set by Infiniti. Still, automakers haven't stopped pushing the hybrid performance envelope. Consider the Ferrari F80, a $4 million racecar for the road. The F80 combines a twin-turbo V6 and tri-motor F1-derived hybrid tech to showcase 1,184 horsepower. That's more than three times the number of horses provided by the M35h powertrain. Integrating a naturally aspirated V6 paired with an electric motor, Infiniti's setup served up 360 horses.
The output disparity is further displayed with the F80's quarter-mile capabilities. Car and Driver cut nearly 5 seconds off the M35h's record by eating up the same distance in a bare 9.0 seconds flat. The Ferrari wasn't fast enough to claim the hybrid quarter-mile record, however.
The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X, for one, is quicker. This high-velocity 'Vette adds an electric motor to the front axle to complement a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 with a flat-plane crank. All told, that adds up to a combined 1,250 horsepower, enough for 8.675-second prepped surface and 8.99-second unprepped surface quarter-mile times, per Chevrolet's testing.
However, the current leader in the how-low-can-you-go quarter-mile sweepstakes — production hybrid division — just may be the Czinger 21C. Along with making record-setting runs at Laguna Seca, the highly rare hypercar can cover a quarter mile in 8.1 seconds.