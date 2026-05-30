The Guinness World Record For Quickest Hybrid In 2011 Sounds Laughably Slow Now

Back in 2011, when the brand was a larger player in the auto industry, Infiniti introduced its new hybrid sedan in a somewhat surprising way. While many folks were focused on hybrid efficiency, Infiniti wanted to show they could be plenty exciting to drive, too. So the company proved that point on the pavement: On August 23 of that year, at the Santa Pod Raceway in the UK, a production model of the 2012 Infiniti M35h made multiple passes on the dragstrip, and the result was a certified Guinness World Record for fastest-accelerating full-hybrid – with an average quarter-mile pass of 13.9031 seconds.

Now, that's not a slow time in absolute terms. Infiniti pointed out that the '12 M35h was just as quick as the legendary 1982 Lamborghini Countach, for example. Today, many still consider 13-second cars to be pretty sporty. When MotorTrend tested the Honda Civic Type R in 2024, for instance, it likewise clocked a 13.9-second mark in the quarter mile. On one hand, that's not bad for a car that's just a teenage dirtbag, baby. Yet, breaking the 14-second barrier is hardly the stuff of world records in 2026. As for moving the hybrid acceleration needle, that's now the job of some of the hottest cars in the world.