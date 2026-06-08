This Four-Cylinder Engine Won The Indy 500 27 Times Between 1935 And 1976

Winning once at the Indy 500, whether as a driver, team owner, machinist, or engineer, is no small feat. It was just the beginning for some of the biggest names in motorsports. Four drivers have won the race four times — A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, Rick Mears, and Helio Castroneves. Roger Penske has 21 victories to his credit, albeit as a team owner who was caught cheating at Le Mans. Penske still has six to go before he catches Fred Offenhauser. Machinist and self-taught engineer, Offenhauser lent his name to a fantastic four-cylinder engine that took the checkered flag 27 times at the greatest spectacle in racing, spanning 1935 to 1976.

Offenhauser started out working for another early performance icon, Harry Miller, sometime in the 1910s, and he was still there when Miller made his own mark at Indy — where cars he designed won five times in the 1920s. Those racers ran with Miller straight-eight engines, but he basically cut one in half to create a powerplant for the American Power Boat Association in the mid-1920s. It was that 151-cubic-inch engine that was the genesis for what is now known as the "Offy."

Miller made several bad business decisions and was forced to liquidate his company in 1933. Offenhauser and a second former Miller employee, Leo Goossen, snapped up both the designs and the tooling for Miller's motors. Offenhauser would put his name on the company in 1934, win his first Indy 500 in 1935, and continue tinkering with the engine design until it displaced a whopping 270 cubic inches in 1937. Offenhauser's motor would make its second trip to Indy's winner's circle the same year.