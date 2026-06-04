At $7,000, Is This 1967 King Midget A Big Bargain?

For today's Nice Price or No Dice contest, we have a certified classic, mid-engine, RWD convertible in fly yellow with a black top. Oh, and it's powered by a 12-horsepower lawn mower engine. Let's find out if this King Midget demands a princely sum to buy.

People say that everything in Australia is out to kill you. Whether it's the spider bites, crocodile death rolls, or kangaroos that want to go all Mike Tyson on you, it's like the entire continent has put a bounty on visitors' heads.

The 2016 Chevrolet SS we considered on Wednesday came from Australia, as it's a badge-engineered version of that country's Holden Commodore. With an LS3 V8, a manual gearbox, and a rear-wheel-drive chassis not above sticking its tail out, the SS appeared to be a fun car, and, surprisingly, one that likely wouldn't kill you to drive. At $45,500, however, its price tag proved quite deadly to the Chevy's chances in our vote. You all deemed that way too aspirational, giving the SS a massive 88% 'No Dice' loss as a result.