Why Americans Land Spacecraft In The Ocean While The Russians Go For Solid Ground

On April 10, the Orion spacecraft of NASA's Artemis II mission successfully splashed down off the coast of San Diego. What it did not do was, you know, land in San Diego. In a lot of ways, that would be the preferred option. The ocean has nasty waves, and occasionally, things sink in it. The retrieval process in the ocean requires tapping in U.S. Navy vessels and exfiltrating the astronauts by helicopter, none of which is exactly cheap. It would be easier if the spacecraft ended up on land, where the astronauts and the capsule itself could retrieved by a truck and some cars. And it turns out, it's what the Russians have been doing all along. What are we doing putting Americans (and now one Canadian) out in the sea? It turns out, making a precision landing on the ground runs into a number of technical constraints that NASA chose to forego, necessitating the splashdown approach. But technology is improving, and soon, American spacecraft might not have to hit water at all anymore.

As you may have heard, rocket science is complicated. The primary issue is that a returning spacecraft is hurtling at the Earth at breathtaking speed; Orion hit Mach 35. How on Earth (literally) do you slow that down enough for a nice, gentle landing? All vehicles coming back from space use parachutes, but that only gets you so far. Orion's final speed before splashdown was still 20 mph, enough to cause damage and injury if it hit a solid object. So for as long as NASA has been sending people into space, it's been dunking them in the ocean as a kind of giant pillow to catch them.

There's another advantage to the sea: if your landing is off by a few miles, it doesn't particularly matter. That might not exactly be true on land, where a trajectory error of a few degrees might mean hitting a mountain or, worse, a city. In fact, to do a land landing, you'd really need a huge, flat, unpopulated expanse. And a country wild enough to put retrorockets on a capsule falling from space. Welcome, comrades, to the Soviet Union.