This 3D-Printed Exhaust Delivers More Engine Horsepower Than X-Pipes, But At A Cost

Decisions, decisions. When it comes to buying a new-to-you performance car, you've got no shortage of bolt-on upgrades you can throw into the mix. And one of the first things many enthusiasts reach for first is an exhaust upgrade. That said, it's more complicated (and expensive) than some simple stainless steel tubing sending exhaust gases away in the final stroke of your car's four-stroke operation. Your exhaust system is broken up into a front, rear, and mid-pipe section. Often, an owner will first look at the prospect of a cat-back or axle-back exhaust system. Both options are more affordable than springing for a full system with headers.

It's up to you to decide which option better suits your build. Typically, an axle-back system is just that: it starts around the rear axle of the car and often replaces the muffler and tailpipe without changing much else. A cat-back option includes everything from the catalytic converter back, including the mid-pipe. To further complicate things, there's an alphabet of mid-pipe options for your aftermarket exhaust application. Enter the performance-gaining H-pipe and X-pipe. Those two are common mid-pipe upgrades. But now, there's yet another option: the Formula Z Performance Z-pipe. It's wild, 3D-printed, and puts up better numbers than an aftermarket X-pipe. Trouble is, it comes at a hefty price.