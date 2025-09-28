H-Pipe Vs X-Pipe: Which One Usually Delivers The Bigger Performance Gain?

As recently as the 1950s, only a select few American automobiles were available with a dual exhaust system. Over the course of about a decade, that all changed with the emergence of the muscle car. To wit, the 1964 Oldsmobile 442, which was short for four-barrel carb, four-speed manual, and dual exhaust. Dual exhausts are most often found on V-type engines, like the V6 and V8. Each bank of cylinders, the left and right, has its own exhaust pipe that runs front-to-back.

The benefit of a dual exhaust system is that it allows spent gases to exit more freely. This means that dual exhaust systems can help reduce backpressure while increasing horsepower and or torque. However, you can improve on a dual exhaust system by adding a crossover pipe. That is, a short section of pipe to connect the left and right halves of a dual exhaust system. In that way, pressure between the two pipes is equalized.

Contrary to what you might think, exhaust gases don't form a continuous stream. Instead, they're a series of pulses determined by the engine's firing order. A crossover pipe (a.k.a. balance pipe) smooths out variation in these pulses between one side of a dual exhaust and the other, which improves throttle response and power.

Initially, such crossover pipes were known as H-pipes because they looked like the capital letter H. In the 1990s, a more efficient type of crossover pipe gained popularity – the X-pipe. Modern X-pipes tend to offer slightly greater power gains. However, both types of crossover pipes come with pros and cons. Here's how to determine which is right for you.