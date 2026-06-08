Here's What Happens When You Blueprint An Engine

You have probably heard the term "blueprinted" at car meets and drag strips. What exactly is it, though, and what does it entail? Blueprinting is the art of engine building that goes way beyond reconditioning. It's a meticulous approach towards engine building that yields a motor that's even better than when it came off an assembly line. Here's why:

When an automotive engineer designs a new engine, the digital creation is flawless, with every cylinder bore a perfect geometrical cylinder, crank journal rounded to the atomic level, and the deck height at the same flatness front to back. This ideal digital or printed form of the motor is called the blueprint.

However, once the blueprint leaves the design department, and the manufacturer gets to building the motor, reality hits. As compared to a drawing, a casted component will have ridges and slightly misshapen ports. As giant robotic cutters grind through a cast engine block at blistering pace, hundreds of these engines are churned out daily. This pace creates a deviation from the perfect dimensions of the blueprint, which we call acceptable tolerances. In a mass-produced car, these subtle variations are perfectly acceptable. However, when stacked together, these add up and manifest themselves in the form of a small bit of wasted potential energy through heat, internal friction, and vibration.

Blueprinting is the radical process of taking those production parts and reworking them to conform exactly to the engineer's original specification. Blueprinting is not just limited to hot rods, it can also save a classic Jaguar motor.