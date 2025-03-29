Calm Your Soul With These Stop Motion Engine Builds

It's been a big week, Donald Trump confirmed tariffs were coming to make cars more expensive, Red Bull fired yet another race driver and another submarine fiasco killed six. If you're looking for a way to switch off after all this, then these stop-motion engine build films could be the perfect solution.

Everything is better in stop-motion, just look at the meticulous reconstruction of this old Mercedes or any Wes Anderson animation. The precise engineering of an engine build is no different, and two online creators have created a pair of incredibly calming animated films of work being carried out on their motors.

In one, the How a Car Works YouTube channel performed a careful tear-down of the four-cylinder motor found in the Mazda Miata. The second, from the Mech A Nic Channel, is the opposite and it documents the rebuild of a straight-four Honda engine from the CRX and, I must say, both are beautiful.