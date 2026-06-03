These Are The Cars You'd Drive To Your 20th High School Reunion
Good morning and welcome back to part two of our Question of the Day, the Answers of the Day! Earlier this week I asked you what car you'd take to your 20th High School Reunion. Never has a question gotten away from me quite like this one.
I probably should've guessed. I didn't give a fecal pile about my high school reunions, and neither do you. We're just all way too cool and sexy to care about stuff like that! But not too cool to comment on a post that specifically asked a question with "oh I'd never go lol." Interesting! Cool points! But not what I asked. It's shocking some of you made it out of high school considering your inability to follow direction and complete assignments.
Some of you did answer the question, though quite a few with the actual car you took to your high school reunion. Thanks to all the Jalopniks that played along, including the commenter that brought up taking the Death Mobile from Animal House. Probably my favorite answer and a fun reason to revisit that iconic scene. The rest are pretty good too. Take a scroll and thank your lucky stars that high school is firmly behind you.
If I had a nickle for every time the Fiat 500 Abarth showed up in this QOTD...
My 50th high school reunion was last year. Didn't go and not because I didn't have the right car (I do – my Fiat 500 Abarth). High School was the second worst 3 years of my life, the worst being junior high school. Why would I want to relive that?
and
My 20th would be this year, but I don't think we're even having one. Probably my Fiat 500 Abarth rally car project, people would think that's pretty cool
From Michael Rosenfeld and StalePhish
You're not Skechers years old yet! Have some pride
A pair of Skechers.
No, seriously. I'm one of those people that never moved out of their hometown, my 25th high school reunion is indeed coming up, and the chosen location is within walking distance of my house.
From DiRF
Someone had to think you were cool
I missed my 20th, but a friend talked me into going to our 30th.
I showed up in my 1996 Pontiac Trans Am WS6. Did I care if anyone thought it was cool? Not really, but I enjoyed driving it out there. And it got 28mpg on the highway at 80+mph with the AC on!
From Stillnotatony
My other ride runs on nuclear power
A submarine. I didn't go to that reunion. I was finishing up my Naval career under the water instead.
From Old_SLAAB_Guy
Also like you, considered a true gem nowadays
Obviously, the VW Type 3 I drove back in high school. Like me, it was under-appreciated at that time.
From GreySpace
Glorious tourer
My 20th was in 2008. I drove my brand-new red 2008 Pontiac G8 GT. It was glorious.
From JAG69
Big dog 'em
My 20th was years ago, but if it were today, I would show up in my Singer 911. Not to show off, but it's fun to listen to the comments from people that think it's a regular 911 and how much they (don't) know about them!
From KOZEG
You'd end up on double secret probation that's for sure
The Death Mobile from Animal House. I'll rent a pirate costume for the occasion.
From Frank in Philly
A BMW believer
I think I did go to my 20th, but in a rental car of some kind. I moved way out to the west coast and never moved back. At the time I had a BMW M3 and a 944S2 in the garage at home, so that was probably a mild flex for my small Rust Belt hometown.
From Commentariat