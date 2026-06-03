These Are The Cars You'd Drive To Your 20th High School Reunion

Good morning and welcome back to part two of our Question of the Day, the Answers of the Day! Earlier this week I asked you what car you'd take to your 20th High School Reunion. Never has a question gotten away from me quite like this one.

I probably should've guessed. I didn't give a fecal pile about my high school reunions, and neither do you. We're just all way too cool and sexy to care about stuff like that! But not too cool to comment on a post that specifically asked a question with "oh I'd never go lol." Interesting! Cool points! But not what I asked. It's shocking some of you made it out of high school considering your inability to follow direction and complete assignments.

Some of you did answer the question, though quite a few with the actual car you took to your high school reunion. Thanks to all the Jalopniks that played along, including the commenter that brought up taking the Death Mobile from Animal House. Probably my favorite answer and a fun reason to revisit that iconic scene. The rest are pretty good too. Take a scroll and thank your lucky stars that high school is firmly behind you.