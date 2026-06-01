What Car Do You Want To Drive To Your 20th High School Reunion?

This may surprise you, but as a girl who loved Star Trek and spent almost all her free time reading, I wasn't the most popular kid in high school. I am fine and good with this, as like I said, those four years only strike you as the most important ever if you've never done anything else with your life. I'm not the most popular kid nowadays either, but that's OK.

Still, if I hadn't missed my 20th reunion and (and only realized that fact two years after it was held) I'd still want to give them the ol' razzle dazzle. And by razzle dazzle, I mean a frosty pink electric Porsche Taycan. It's just such a beautiful car, it's cutting edge (I mean, for Michigan at least) and I can guarantee no one else in my graduating class will show up in one. I'd roll on up with a quiet class in my seemingly expensive German auto. Or heck, probably not show up at all. Maybe I'd just pretend like its my Junior year and skip class to drive around listening to Neutral Milk Hotel on repeat. This choice isn't just because I'm staring at used Taycan prices every day willing them to drop just a little bit more so I can justify the cost. Certainly not.

What kind of car are you bringing to the reunion? What do you hope it says about you to your former classmates? Lets us know in the comments below and I'll gather up all my favorites for a post later this week.