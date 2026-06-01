What Car Do You Want To Drive To Your 20th High School Reunion?
It's June! The month where high school seniors are going to go from the top of the social pile to worthless adults with no experience in anything. There's nothing like high school graduation. All these people, cliques, and drama are instantly resolved as not mattering. It's a pretty exciting time. While some folks love to live in the past, high school reunions give everyone that opportunity. So what I want to know is, what car are you taking to your 20th high school reunion?
Because cars are great at communicating — sometimes loudly — a great deal about the person behind the steering wheel, you'll want to pick something that makes a statement. A car that can serve to show everyone you're either still cool, or how much cooler you've become. Maybe you've got your high school sweetheart you're still pinning for, and they would be absolutely floored by a Trans Am or Plymouth Cougar. Or maybe you're a little younger and need to roll up in a Acura NSX. Put whatever car you want and why in the comments!
Let 'em know
This may surprise you, but as a girl who loved Star Trek and spent almost all her free time reading, I wasn't the most popular kid in high school. I am fine and good with this, as like I said, those four years only strike you as the most important ever if you've never done anything else with your life. I'm not the most popular kid nowadays either, but that's OK.
Still, if I hadn't missed my 20th reunion and (and only realized that fact two years after it was held) I'd still want to give them the ol' razzle dazzle. And by razzle dazzle, I mean a frosty pink electric Porsche Taycan. It's just such a beautiful car, it's cutting edge (I mean, for Michigan at least) and I can guarantee no one else in my graduating class will show up in one. I'd roll on up with a quiet class in my seemingly expensive German auto. Or heck, probably not show up at all. Maybe I'd just pretend like its my Junior year and skip class to drive around listening to Neutral Milk Hotel on repeat. This choice isn't just because I'm staring at used Taycan prices every day willing them to drop just a little bit more so I can justify the cost. Certainly not.
What kind of car are you bringing to the reunion? What do you hope it says about you to your former classmates? Lets us know in the comments below and I'll gather up all my favorites for a post later this week.