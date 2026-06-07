How Mercedes Turned Its Massive S-Class Into The Fastest Production Car Of 1975

Before AMG started hybridizing the S-Class to push out mountains of torque, the first "Sonderklasse" to take performance to unprecedented heights was the 450 SEL 6.9. While the W116-generation S-Class debuted in 1972, it took three more years for the 6.9 to enter the market and an additional two years for it to reach U.S. shores. Such was the reception that Car and Driver's July 1977 issue called the 450 SEL 6.9 the best automobile Mercedes-Benz has ever sold to the public. As a replacement to its much-loved predecessor, the 300 SEL 6.3, the spiciest of the 450 SEL lineup (marketed in the States as simply the 6.9), used an upsized version of the hulking 6.3 M100 V8, first seen in the mighty 600 Grosser.

Although the 600 Grosser weighed about as much as a medium-sized mountain, at 2.5 metric tonnes (or 5,500 pounds), the 300 SEL was lighter, tipping the scales at around 4,000 pounds. And having the 247-horsepower Grosser-derived V8 meant it could clock a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 137 mph. Naturally, its 6.9 successor, with its larger engine and 286 horsepower (in European spec), pushed the top speed to 140 mph, although some sources claim it would go even faster than that). That made it the fastest production four-door sedan of its time, according to Hagerty, challenging the 1972 Jaguar XJ12 – a Series I super sedan capable of 140 mph. For context, Car and Driver recorded a 425-horsepower 1971 LS6 Corvette topping out at just over 150 mph.