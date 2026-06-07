Some Tonneau Covers Will Work With Tool Boxes, But There Are Downsides Too

Who says you can't have your cake and eat it, too? Not us pickup truck drivers. Why yes, we'll take the four-wheel-drive, the fancy folding tailgate, and the gooseneck hitch, thank you very much. Do we need any of that? What's "need" got to do with anything? If "needs" were relevant, luxury trim pickups like the Dodge RAM 1500 Tungsten wouldn't exist. So, don't tell us we can't have both a bed tool box and tonneau cover. There are, in fact, several options for having both at the same time.

For example, there are roll-up tonneau covers that have a roller that starts where the tool box ends. There are also folding tonneau covers that run right up to the tool box. They also make those snazzy sliding drawer tool boxes that fit under the tonneau. Of course, the simplest solution is probably using of those smaller tool boxes that sit on the bed floor instead of on the rails. And finally, you have the combination tool boxes and tonneau covers.

But, even for pickup drivers, there are trade-offs for everything. You'll likely let more rain into your bed with a couple of these solutions. You might have to give up some bed space to accommodate both. Some of the solutions will make your tools a little harder to access or give you less room to store your tools. And then there's the added expense of having both. But hey, having a tonneau cover might save you just a little on gas.