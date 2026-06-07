The Coventry Climax Engine Started As A Fire Pump Then Won Formula 1 Titles

The heart of every Formula One car is the engine, and there have been a few that have been more celebrated than most. The Renault-Gordini EF1 1.5-liter turbocharged V6 won 15 grand prix races between 1977 and 1983. Honda's RA121E was the only V12 engine to snatch a grand prix title in 1991, and it did it so in the hands of the great Ayrton Senna and the mighty McLaren MP4/6. In addition to these well-known names, there's a lesser-known engine builder that conquered F1 circuits between 1957 and 1963. It made its mark by pocketing 18 grand prix victories, enabling Cooper to win the constructors' championship in 1959 and 1960.

The bewildering part is that the Coventry Climax FPF is a humble naturally-aspirated four-cylinder motor that traces its origins to a stationary fire pump. The company was founded in 1903 by former Daimler engineer Pulham Lee and built a reputation by supplying the tractor engines for Sir Ernest Shackleton's epic 1914 Antarctic expedition. Coventry Climax began supplying car engines to Triumph, Clyno, and Morgan, but the Great Depression of the 1930s forced Leonard Lee, Pulham Lee's son, to pivot into making water-pumping engines so the company could survive.

The British Ministry of Defense requested bids for lighter water pumps with a faster flow rate in 1950, and Coventry Climax sprang into action by unleashing the FW (featherweight) engine, a 62 cubic-inch (1020 cc) pumping monster that produced 38 horsepower while weighing only 180 pounds (81.6 kilograms).