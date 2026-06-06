Subaru's Indiana Factory Has Bald Eagles, Coyotes, And Snapping Turtles Living On The Property

Whether it's the Crosstrek, Forester, or the 2026 Outback that's fit for Bigfoot, there's a lot to like about Subaru's Wilderness models. But it turns out that the automaker's focus on the wilderness extends beyond its vehicles to the plants where they're built. In 2003, the company's U.S. manufacturing facility — Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) — became the first auto plant in the country to be certified as a Backyard Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation.

As a result, native animals can enjoy an environment that's clean, safe, and ready to meet their needs. Bald eagles, great blue herons, vultures, and great horned owls are only a few of the birds you can see soaring overhead there, with coyotes, deer, snapping turtles, and other creatures also making their homes in the 832 acres of woods and water surrounding the plant.

Nor is this SIA's only green effort. Now, you do have to take automaker claims with a little sodium chloride, but Subaru further says that SIA was the first automotive assembly plant in the U.S. to earn "zero landfill" status. In other words, none of the waste produced by the plant is sent to a landfill; it's recycled or reused instead. In the stamping shop, for instance, leftover metal pieces were considered unfit for anything but scrap. Now the same metal is used in the manufacturing of other, smaller components. Additional environmentally friendly milestones from SIA include being the first U.S. auto plant to eliminate smoking and the first to be certified for energy-management expertise under both ISO 14001 and 50001.