The Turbo 'Whoosh' Is Disappearing From New Cars, And So Some Automakers Are Faking It

There was once a time when a turbo car didn't need to announce itself. Remember the whistle as boost built, the flutter when you lifted off the throttle, the little "whoosh" that made even a modest hatch feel like a rally toy? Listen to the Bugatti W16 Mistral make the loudest turbo noises you've ever heard if you need a reminder.

The problem is that modern turbo cars are getting quieter, smoother and more efficient — so much so that most are only distinguished by the "turbo" designation. Newer factory setups seldom vent boosted air into the atmosphere in the loud dramatic way people imagine. Modern blow-off valves recirculate the vented air back into the intake instead of shooting it out for maximum theatrics. The design keeps things orderly and predictable, but gone is the noise most people have become nostalgic for in turbocharged cars when letting off between shifts.

Reality quickly hits that new cars are engineered to reduce noise, vibration and harshness to adhere to rising federal and state regulations. As a result, the intake tract is often designed to smooth and hush airflow. Even while the engine is doing turbo things, new cars are so good at blocking out noise that the driver barely hears it.