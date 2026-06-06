The Turbo 'Whoosh' Is Disappearing From New Cars, And So Some Automakers Are Faking It
There was once a time when a turbo car didn't need to announce itself. Remember the whistle as boost built, the flutter when you lifted off the throttle, the little "whoosh" that made even a modest hatch feel like a rally toy? Listen to the Bugatti W16 Mistral make the loudest turbo noises you've ever heard if you need a reminder.
The problem is that modern turbo cars are getting quieter, smoother and more efficient — so much so that most are only distinguished by the "turbo" designation. Newer factory setups seldom vent boosted air into the atmosphere in the loud dramatic way people imagine. Modern blow-off valves recirculate the vented air back into the intake instead of shooting it out for maximum theatrics. The design keeps things orderly and predictable, but gone is the noise most people have become nostalgic for in turbocharged cars when letting off between shifts.
Reality quickly hits that new cars are engineered to reduce noise, vibration and harshness to adhere to rising federal and state regulations. As a result, the intake tract is often designed to smooth and hush airflow. Even while the engine is doing turbo things, new cars are so good at blocking out noise that the driver barely hears it.
Fake turbo noises are becoming a little too common
Once you accept that premise, the next step is obvious — if real turbo noises are being engineered out, some brands will outright fake them. These fake noises found in many new turbocharged cars are typically produced by a speaker imitating the sound of a blow-off valve. Think of it as the automotive equivalent of adding fake film grain to digital footage; far from real, but it's trying to restore a feeling people miss.
Porsche's own sound engineering work is a good example of what manufacturers are up against. Starting with the 991 generation 911, Porsche introduced a "sound symposer" that pipes intake noise into the cabin using a valve and a tuned resonator setup at around 4,500 to 6,000 RPM. Volkswagen's Soundaktor is another infamous example because owners can literally go looking for it. VW's Golf R and Golf GTI both use Soundaktor. Disabling it can be as simple as disconnecting specific fuses.
So yes, the turbo "whoosh" may be disappearing, but turbos themselves aren't gone just yet. Quieter doesn't just mean composed; it also means a bit subdued, and many enthusiasts miss the noises from yesteryear's turbocharged superstars. And according to our readers, these cars are begging for a turbocharger.