These Cars Are Begging For A Turbocharger, According To Our Readers
At its best, you really can't beat a naturally aspirated engine. I mean, who doesn't love the wail of a V12 with no turbochargers to muffle its sound, especially if it's paired with a gated manual transmission that allows you to really rev it out all the way to redline? Then again, not every car comes with a V12, even as an option. Most cars get much more pedestrian engines that are focused more on keeping costs down.
Keeping costs down is also a big part of why you don't see more cars offer a turbocharger as an option. And just because you insist you would be willing to pay extra for a boost of forced-induction power doesn't mean there would be enough demand to justify the development costs. Then again, the fact that the business case may not be there isn't going to stop us from wishing certain automakers had gone ahead and offered a turbo anyway.
On Wednesday, we asked you which cars you were convinced are begging for turbochargers, and while some of the suggestions were obvious, others were a little more unexpected. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers that we saw.
Toyobaru Twins
I drove the first gen Fit (manual), it was nowhere near 8 seconds to 60, more like 10. It was gutless. My vote goes to the 86/brz.
Suggested by: fabey
and
I second the BRZ/FRS/86 opinion. They become truly great with forced induction. Stock they're too heavy to give the same "slow car fast" joy as a Miata. The chassis handles the extra power VERY well. If they had come from the factory with a ~300-350HP turbo engine they would have been a generational sports car.
Suggested by: Matt Armstrong
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Mazda MX-5 (ND) – right now. We need this Mazdaspeed MX-5 ASAP. It doesn't need excessive power – 225hp or so would be perfect – and it would make rowing through those gears even more fun.
A Mazdaspeed3 would also be a nice addition. Sedan or hatchback, don't care. Just do it. It seems to be working for VW, Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda.
Suggested by: Xavier96
and
Mine. The ND Miata. Bring back the Mazdaspeed! It'll be awesome!
Suggested by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death
Scion xB
First Gen Scion Xb could definitely use a turbo... I have a panic attack every time I hit an on ramp for the interstate. It's a 50/50 chance I have enough ramp to get it anywhere close to the rate of traffic. A boost sure would help that crate.
Suggested by: Ted Blumstein
and
They don't make them anymore but the Scion TC and Xb both could have used the turbo. You could add an aftermarket one but a stock from factory would have made the cars that much more fun to drive and could open the possibility for a sporty trim option.
Suggested by: Kee Davis-Stein
Honda CR-Z
Honda CRZ. It was a good looking car (IMHO) and should have performance to match.
Suggested by: RikersBeard
Honda Element
The Honda Element!!! The lack of grunt was the major thing that kept me from buying one in 2005 (ended up with a Forester XT PP 5MT instead). The Element was such a unicorn otherwise, and prices of used versions have proven that plenty of people only realized that years later. I still cross my fingers that Honda will come to its senses and offer a modern version – with more power this time, of course.
Suggested by: angryasian
Toyota Yaris
Someone else already suggested the Scion TC. I would like to say that the first gen Yaris would have been a hoot with a factory turbo some better suspension and an exhaust. now Toyota def makes a fun yaris today but the first gen yaris was l i g h t. As a lover of weird Toyotas I want one.
Suggested by: Hereforcarsagain
Toyota Camry
How about a Turbo Camry?I used to work for a guy that had an old diesel Camry with a turbo but I don't think they ever made a regular gas Camry.
Suggested by: Bruno
Nissan Frontier
Nissan frontier just needs a turbo or supercharger for their top trim
Suggested by: Bassracerx
Subaru Crosstrek
Subaru Crosstrek
Suggested by: Very Stable Genius
Kia Rondo
My 2008 Kia Rondo LX 2.7L
Suggested by: MustangIIMatt
Porsche Turbo
I look over at my nephew, "Carl, what car should they turbocharge?" He says, "A Porsche turbo". Great, doubly turbocharged it is. He's 12 years old.
Suggested by: Former Autoblog