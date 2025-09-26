These Cars Are Begging For A Turbocharger, According To Our Readers

At its best, you really can't beat a naturally aspirated engine. I mean, who doesn't love the wail of a V12 with no turbochargers to muffle its sound, especially if it's paired with a gated manual transmission that allows you to really rev it out all the way to redline? Then again, not every car comes with a V12, even as an option. Most cars get much more pedestrian engines that are focused more on keeping costs down.

Keeping costs down is also a big part of why you don't see more cars offer a turbocharger as an option. And just because you insist you would be willing to pay extra for a boost of forced-induction power doesn't mean there would be enough demand to justify the development costs. Then again, the fact that the business case may not be there isn't going to stop us from wishing certain automakers had gone ahead and offered a turbo anyway.

On Wednesday, we asked you which cars you were convinced are begging for turbochargers, and while some of the suggestions were obvious, others were a little more unexpected. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers that we saw.