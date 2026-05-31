These Are The Five Cheapest Cars The IIHS And Consumer Reports Recommend For Teen Drivers

Getting your first car is a seminal moment in any car enthusiast's life; pivotal, even. After years of watching other people enjoy the privilege of owning a car, you finally get to take part. And in the case of many teenage car enthusiasts, that means they finally get a chance to have four-wheeled freedom. It's natural to want something cool, fun to drive, and maybe even fast. But parents probably have some other concerns that are top of mind. If they're making the purchase, parents might be looking for something affordable, but above all else, something safe. In an ideal scenario, they'd get a car that's both cheap and safe.

For the safety bit to be covered, it's a wise choice to look at the IIHS' overall safety ratings, but they also partner with Consumer Reports to put together a list of cheap, safe, used cars. These are the five cheapest cars on the list of safest cars for teens from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and CR. The best part? There are more enthusiast-oriented options than last year's list!

IIHS is an independent entity that subjects most new cars to rigorous safety evaluations and crash tests to arm consumers with knowledge in their car-buying process. The study ranks vehicles in two tiers: best choices and good choices with even lower price points, but our focus is on the cheapest vehicles specifically in the 'best choices' category. The prices used to make this list were obtained from Black Book in April 2026 and are rounded to the nearest $100. They represent the median retail price for all trims of each model for the earliest applicable model year.