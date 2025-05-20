These Are The Cheapest And Safest Vehicles The IIHS Recommends For Teen Drivers
Finding the right car can be a difficult process, and when you're looking at spending several thousands of dollars you want to make certain you don't overlook anything that could make you regret your purchase. When it comes to buying a first car for your teenage child, there are added layers of difficulty because you want the safest car possible but you can't always afford to (or want to) buy something brand new, so add reliability and resale value to the list and it can all come together to form a hugely intimidating hunt. Luckily, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released a list of the safest cheap cars for teenage drivers. There are lots of cars that made this list, and another list of more affordable "good choices" in addition to this list of "best choices," so check those out if you don't find anything you like here.
This list takes into account data from Consumer Reports to find cheap cars that meet the high standards of a discerning parent while still respecting their budget. To make the list, vehicles must weigh at least 2,750 pounds; earn a rating of at least 3 out of 5 in Consumer Reports' braking, emergency handling, and routine handling tests to give teens the best chance at avoiding accidents before they occur; earn at least 2 out of 5 in Consumer Reports' control and display usability to minimize distracted driving; have standard electronic stability control; and avoid excessive power or performance aspirations. As far as requirements in the IIHS' extensive testing, all vehicles included on the top tier list have headlights that scored good or acceptably in IIHS tests, have standard automatic emergency braking that performs well in IIHS tests, have good-rated seat belt reminders, and excel in all IIHS crash tests. The prices listed reflect the Kelley Blue Book value for a given vehicle in good condition with typical mileage purchased on the private market, rounded to the nearest $100, and no car on the list is over $20,000.
Best small cars
Small cars are a parent's best bet when on a tight budget, and these five small cars strike a compelling balance between all of the aforementioned criteria. The cheapest car on this list is the 2017-2019 Toyota Corolla sedan with a KBB price of $9,500; 2023 and newer models also qualify, but they are likely to be more expensive than '17 to '19 model year cars.
The next cheapest vehicle on the list is the 2019-2022 Honda Insight with a value of $11,600. It also happens to be an extremely efficient choice, with EPA fuel economy estimations for most Insight trims at 55 mpg in the city, 49 mpg on the highway, and 52 mpg combined. So if budget is a concern upfront and in the long run, the Insight might be your best bet.
2019 or newer Mazda 3 hatchbacks are the next cheapest small cars, with a value of about $12,100. There are other sizes of car that are cheaper, but the Mazda 3 represents one of the few cars on this list that is truly enjoyable to drive, so it's a great option for a teen with a penchant for cars. Safe, fun to drive, affordable, efficient, and good looking, the Mazda 3 hatchback is a great car.
Best midsize cars
If your teen wants something a bit more spacious, these midsize cars offer safe and affordable choices. The cheapest midsize car on this list is the 2018-or-newer Toyota Camry at $13,100. Like its little sibling the Corolla, the Camry is a very safe, smart, and affordable choice, with enough space to safely carry some younger siblings around if need be.
The 2019-2021 Mazda 6 is the next most affordable midsize car on the list, but only models built after June 2019. With a KBB price of $14,000, the Mazda 6 is more expensive than a Camry but it again offers more engaging driving dynamics for a teen who's looking forward to the experience of driving while remaining safe and protected.
The next midsize car on the list is the 2020-and-newer Subaru Legacy, which costs around $15,700. It may be more expensive than the Camry and Mazda 6, but it's also the first car on the list with standard all-wheel drive, so it's a great choice for teens who live in regions with inclement weather.
Best large cars
There are only three large cars on this list, so the top three are the only three in this category. The cheapest large car to make the list is the 2017-2020 Genesis G80 at $12,200, and it offers a lot of vehicle for the money. It isn't as fuel efficient as the vehicles listed above, but it still represents a good option for a good price.
The second large car on the list is the G80's bigger sibling, but it doesn't require much additional cash. It is, of course, the 2017-2022 Genesis G90, which has a Blue Book value of $12,400 on the private market. I question the cost of this one, but if you can find a Genesis G90 in good condition for such a low price then it represents a great value.
The last large car on the list is one that you may have forgotten about or overlooked — the 2018-2020 Acura RLX at $16,700. Acura has a good reputation for producing reliable and safe cars, but there are a lot of technological doohickeys on large luxury vehicles like the RLX and G90, so keep that in mind if you're on a really tight budget.
Best small SUVs
Small SUVs are likely to be popular with the teen driver crowd since they're affordable and offer the elevated seating position that lots of modern drivers prefer. The cheapest small SUV on this list capitalizes on steep depreciation, but keep in mind repairs and maintenance are likely to be more expensive than a non-luxury brand. It's the 2019-or-newer BMW X2 at $12,200. This is another choice that makes me question the KBB value, but if you can find one for that price the IIHS says it's a good buy.
The 2020-2021 Mazda CX-3 is the next small SUV on this list at $12,900, and it's certainly small. If you want something that's spacious or roomy look elsewhere, but the tiny CX-3 represents a efficient, safe, affordable, and relatively fun-to-drive option for a teen driver.
The 2019-and-newer Subaru Forester is next on the list with a KBB value around $13,000. Being a Subaru, the Forester has standard all-wheel drive, so it's a good choice for folks who get hit by bad weather. It's also the closest thing to an off-roader you'll find at this price on the list, so if your teen is outdoorsy this might be the most balanced choice.
Best midsize SUVs
The IIHS did not include any large SUVs or trucks on this list because their size and heft predisposes them to have longer stopping distances, handle emergency maneuvers worse, and pose a bigger threat to pedestrians and other motorists. That makes these midsize SUVs the largest vehicles on the list, so if size is your priority, these are your best bets. The 2017-2020 Acura MDX is the cheapest choice on this list at around $13,100. It's a solid SUV for people who may occasionally use the third row, but if frequent third row use is in your teen's future, then the next option is better.
The second option on the midsize SUV list is the 2018-or-newer Volvo XC90 at about $14,600. If safety is your priority Volvo is the way to go, and the XC90 provides excellent safety while also having a big and spacious interior. If you're looking for the midsize SUV that's the most reliable or cheapest to repair, though, you may want to look elsewhere.
The 2019-or-newer Lexus NX is the third-cheapest midsize SUV, at $14,900. The NX is on the small side of midsize, but as long as you don't need a third row of seats it represents a good choice, with the added benefit of Lexus' legendary reliability. It may be challenging to find one at this price, but if you do it's a great value.