These Are The Cheapest And Safest Vehicles The IIHS Recommends For Teen Drivers

Finding the right car can be a difficult process, and when you're looking at spending several thousands of dollars you want to make certain you don't overlook anything that could make you regret your purchase. When it comes to buying a first car for your teenage child, there are added layers of difficulty because you want the safest car possible but you can't always afford to (or want to) buy something brand new, so add reliability and resale value to the list and it can all come together to form a hugely intimidating hunt. Luckily, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released a list of the safest cheap cars for teenage drivers. There are lots of cars that made this list, and another list of more affordable "good choices" in addition to this list of "best choices," so check those out if you don't find anything you like here.

This list takes into account data from Consumer Reports to find cheap cars that meet the high standards of a discerning parent while still respecting their budget. To make the list, vehicles must weigh at least 2,750 pounds; earn a rating of at least 3 out of 5 in Consumer Reports' braking, emergency handling, and routine handling tests to give teens the best chance at avoiding accidents before they occur; earn at least 2 out of 5 in Consumer Reports' control and display usability to minimize distracted driving; have standard electronic stability control; and avoid excessive power or performance aspirations. As far as requirements in the IIHS' extensive testing, all vehicles included on the top tier list have headlights that scored good or acceptably in IIHS tests, have standard automatic emergency braking that performs well in IIHS tests, have good-rated seat belt reminders, and excel in all IIHS crash tests. The prices listed reflect the Kelley Blue Book value for a given vehicle in good condition with typical mileage purchased on the private market, rounded to the nearest $100, and no car on the list is over $20,000.