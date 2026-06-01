Citroën Ami's Oval Racing Debut Was Can't Miss Twitch Programming

A vital component of a good race is finding the right track for the cars. La Course was held at Stade Isidore Thivrier, a 445-meter velodrome in Commentry, France. Despite being built for track cycling, the 0.277-mile oval was the perfect size for the Ami. The racing surface was wide enough for side-by-side racing, but there wasn't an ocean of pavement to work with. The outdoor velodrome didn't have the smoothest surface either. The onboard cameras showed how rough the ride was for drivers. And yes, they even renamed a straight after movie star Marion Cotillard.

The Ami typically has an electronically limited top speed of 28 miles per hour, but Levy removed the software restrictions to increase it to 43 mph, according to Numerama. The cars still relied on drafting to make passes, which required some skill to stay in control. There was also an element of strategy because the Ami couldn't run the full 27.7-mile distance flat out. The stock Ami has a 47-mile range, but that figure is severely cut when unrestricted. The competitors had to conserve slightly to make it to the finish, which caused some chaos during the final laps.

Racing events contested by influencers aren't a new trend in France. The annual GP Explorer race puts a field of 24 influencers behind the wheel of real Formula 4 cars at Le Mans' Bugatti Circuit. Levy won the inaugural GP Explorer in 2022. The event has swelled in popularity over the years. Last year's edition attracted 80,000 spectators to the track on race day and drew a combined online and TV audience of over 2,000,000 viewers. I wish races like these would cross over to our side of the Atlantic Ocean. While the surge in popularity for F1, it has translated into mainstream enthusiasm for racing as a whole.